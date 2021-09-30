Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Gives New Update About Cancer Diagnosis

Mark Hoppus/Instagram/Alamy

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has given an update about his cancer after first revealing his diagnosis earlier this year.

The musician announced in June he had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months in an effort to tackle what was later revealed to be stage 4 lymphoma.

He admitted on Instagram the situation ‘sucked’ and that he was ‘scared’, before saying on a Twitch stream his blood was ‘trying to kill’ him.

He commented: ‘The cancer isn’t bone-related, it’s blood-related… My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four parts of my body.’

After ongoing treatment, Hoppus took to social media yesterday, September 29, to announce the efforts appear to have paid off.

He wrote: ‘Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.’

The singer explained he still has to undergo scans ‘every six months’, and that it will take him ‘until the end of the year to get back to normal’, but noted: ‘Today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed.’

Hoppus, whose mother has reportedly also beaten the same blood-related cancer, first said the treatment was doing its job just days after his Twitch stream, describing it as the ‘best possible news’.

In the same month, his former Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge claimed the ‘cancer is disappearing’. Earlier this month, DeLonge announced Hoppus had completed his chemotherapy, having earlier described his fellow musician as a ‘strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart.’

On September 16, Hoppus expressed how ‘grateful’ he was not to have to go for chemotherapy, revealing he’d had his last treatment three weeks prior.

He added: ‘Normally I’d be going in today. “Normally.” Damn. Getting pumped full of poison every three weeks is my normal. On the 29th I get scanned and will know if it worked.’

The news of Hoppus being given the all-clear has been met with delight by the bassist’s friends and fans, with Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden writing: ‘Overjoyed by this so happy to know Man really made my day to hear this thank you for sharing bless you bro.’

Pitch Perfect‘s Adam Devine wrote: ‘Agghhhghh!!! YES!!! Thank God! congrats buddy! Best feeling in the world. Enjoy it!!!!’

Having lost his dark hair to chemo, Hoppus also shared an image last week showing tufts of white hair making an appearance on his scalp.

