unilad
Advert

Bo Burnham Puts Heckler In Her Place In Iconic Rant

by : Emily Brown on : 09 Sep 2021 15:52
Bo Burnham Puts Heckler In Her Place In Iconic Rant@laminatedpiratemap/TikTok/PA Images

Comedian Bo Burnham is well known for putting hecklers in their place during his live shows, but one particular rant has gained attention once again after being shared by a fan on TikTok.

Some comedians enjoy getting their audience involved in their performance, with stand-ups known to mock their fans or make jokes out of comments that are shouted to them on stage.

Advert

However, if you happen to be one of the people who likes to make themselves heard while in the audience of a performance, I would not advise you go to see Burnham. Unless, that is, you enjoy being put in your place.

A quick search of YouTube quickly turns up lengthy compilations of the comedian’s responses to hecklers, making clear that the 31-year-old does not enjoy being interrupted during his delivery of jokes and comedic songs.

If you’re as yet unfamiliar with his rants, though, a TikToker who goes by the handle @laminatedpiratemap brought one particularly good one back into the spotlight by sharing it on their page, after which it received even more attention with a repost on the Reddit thread ‘r/Unexpected’.

Advert

The clip shows Burnham sitting in front of his keyboard, adjusting his microphone and telling the audience that he’d been ‘working on this song’ before pausing to further adjust his setup. During the silence, one audience member felt the need to respond: ‘Really?’

Check out the video below:

@laminatedpiratemapwill I ever stop posting clips of bo destroying hecklers? probably not &lt3

♬ yeah really cindy – !

Advert

Burnham wasted no time in responding to the heckler – though ‘tearing to shreds’ might be a more appropriate description.

Dubbing her ‘Cindy’, the comedian said: ‘Yeah really Cindy, shut the F*CK up! You’re so annoying. No one likes you.’

Burnham’s response received a laugh from the audience, but the comedian did not appear to be joking around as he went on to claim the heckler was ‘the reason America [was] falling apart’.

Grouping the audience member with ‘f*cking arrogant b*tches’, Burnham then began to imitate ‘Cindy’, saying: ‘Honey, honey, honey, you know what I’m gonna do tonight? I’m gonna go heckle an 18-year-old kid that’s following his f*cking dreams.’

Advert
Bo Burnham (PA Images)PA Images

Reverting back to himself, Burnham added: ‘You can’t go through life like this, it’s not fair… This is my f*cking show. Shut the f*ck up.’

Though the rant may seem extreme, it’s nothing out of the ordinary for Burnham, who has become a master at moving between ‘irritated performer’ and ‘jovial comedian’ over the years.

His latest performance, a Netflix special titled Inside, sees the 31-year-old film himself at home throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and while it appears that he went through some tough times, at least he didn’t have to deal with anyone interrupting him.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Toddler Survives Three Days Lost In Australian Bush
News

Toddler Survives Three Days Lost In Australian Bush

Tattoo Artists Are Sharing The Weirdest Things They’ve Ever Tattooed And People Can’t Handle It
Life

Tattoo Artists Are Sharing The Weirdest Things They’ve Ever Tattooed And People Can’t Handle It

Man Wakes Up After Night Out In The Middle Of A Church Service
Life

Man Wakes Up After Night Out In The Middle Of A Church Service

Journalist Caught Complaining About Job Not Realising He Was Live On Air
Film and TV

Journalist Caught Complaining About Job Not Realising He Was Live On Air

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Bo Burnham, Comedian, Heckler, Inside, TikTok

Credits

@laminatedpiratemap/TikTok

  1. @laminatedpiratemap/TikTok

    will I ever stop posting clips of bo destroying hecklers? probably not &lt;3

 