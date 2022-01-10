Bob Saget’s Daughter Reveals Last Text He Sent Her Before His Death

Alamy

Bob Saget’s daughter has shared the last text her dad sent her before he unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, January 9.

Aubrey Saget shared the message on her Instagram Story after her father was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

Saget had been in the middle of a comedy tour at the time, with his shows scheduled to continue until May. His dedication to the tour was seemingly made clear through both his personal and public communication right up until his death, as he took to Twitter just hours earlier to say that he was ‘happily addicted’ to performing.

He appeared to further prove his excitement in the text to his daughter, which came in response to a message Aubrey chose not to share.

She cropped the screen to show only her father’s text, which read: ‘Thank u. Love u. Showtime!’

Aubrey did not add any caption to the image, instead allowing her father’s words speak for themselves.

News of Saget’s death was shared by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who explained that police were called to the scene after he was found to be unresponsive in his room.

In a post on Twitter, the department wrote: ‘The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.’

Though Aubrey did not comment on her father’s final message to her, the family expressed their sadness at their loss in a statement, describing themselves as ‘devastated’ at the news.

They went on to call the late comedian ‘everything’ to the family, adding: ‘We want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.’

Aubrey, who works as a painter, is one of three children Saget shared with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer, including her twin Lara and younger sister Jennifer.

Saget raved about his children in a 2016 interview with People, calling his three daughters the light of his life.

He commented: ‘I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. [They are] very high beings, very smart people, very brilliant, very beautiful.’

After Saget and Kramer split up, the comedian married food and travel writer Kelly Rizzo in 2018.