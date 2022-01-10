Bob Saget’s Full House Co-stars Lead Tributes To The Comedian After His Death

Alamy

Co-stars and friends of actor and comedian Bob Saget have spoken out following his sudden passing.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced the comedian’s death via Twitter this morning, January 10.

Saget passed away at the age of 65.

Since the statement was released, friends and colleagues of the How I Met Your Mother star have taken to social media to post tributes, describing how they had been left ‘gutted’ and in ‘complete and utter shock’ over the news.

In its statement, Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man had been found unresponsive in a hotel room, confirming that the man had been formally identified as Saget and ‘pronounced deceased on the scene’.

‘Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,’ it stated.

Following news of the Full House actor’s passing, co-stars of the 1987 sitcom have since taken to Twitter to honour his life, with actress Candace Cameron Bure noting how Saget was ‘one of the best human beings [she had] ever known’.

Dave Coulier, another fellow Full House co-star, wrote, ‘My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.’

Gilbert Gottfried stated:

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget.

‘Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy, my condolences to his daughters & other family,’ Whoopi Goldberg noted.

Saget had been in the middle of his tour, I Don’t Do Negative, when news of his passing arose.

His next show had been set for January 28 at West Palm Beach in Florida, and he was due to tour until June 18.

Less than 24 hours ago, the star took to Twitter to tell fans how much he ‘loved’ the show in Jacksonville, thanking Tim Wilkins for the opening and noting how ‘appreciative’ the audience were.

‘I’m happily addicted again to this sh*t,’ Saget said.