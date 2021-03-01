unilad
Bobby Shmurda Given $100,000 Glow-In-The-Dark Diamond Chain After Prison Release

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 01 Mar 2021 18:49
Bobby Shmurda Given $100,000 Glow-In-The-Dark Diamond Chain After Prison ReleasePA Images/ericdajeweler/Instagram

While I’m lucky if my friends share their chips with me, Bobby Shmurda has been gifted a very expensive chain by one of his pals.

The rapper has received a necklace thought to be priced at an eye-watering $100,000. The chain isn’t just any chain, though; it’s a glow-in-the-dark chain (because everyone needs a glow in the dark chain, obviously).

Shmurda – real name Ackquille Pollard – was recently released from prison 10 months earlier than planned. He was given a seven-year prison sentence back in October 2016, after pleading guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession as part of a plea deal.

PA Images

It’s believed he will serve out the rest of his sentence under community supervision up until the maximum expiration date of February 23, 2026.

In light of his release, the 26-year-old appears to have been gifted the new ice by fellow rapper Rowdy Rebel.

The rapper’s jeweller, known simply as ‘Eric The Jeweler’, shared photos and videos of Shmurda’s bold new piece on Instagram yesterday, February 28.

Check it out here:

As per his Instagram, Eric has made jewellery for other A-listers such as Floyd Mayweather, Tyga, Odell Beckham Jr, and footballer Paul Pogba.

Shmurda has since shared a photo of his new ice thanking Rebel – real name Chad Marshall – for the expensive present.

Rowdy Rebel also shared a video of the necklace and called it ‘something small for a giant’. He wrote, ‘What’s understood Don’t Gotta be Discussed. We on to bigger Nd better things. This is something small for ah Giant‼️ Ayoo @realbobbyshmurdags9 love yu kid [sic]’.

In the meantime, if my friends are reading this, I expect big things this Christmas.

