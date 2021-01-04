Bond Girl And That '70s Show Star Tanya Roberts Dies Aged 65 United International Pictures/Carsey-Werner Distribution

Tanya Roberts is reported to have died from an unknown illness at the age of 65.

The actor, who is famed for starring in James Bond: A View to a Kill, That ‘70s Show and Charlie’s Angels, is said to have collapsed after taking her dogs for a walk on December 24.

Roberts was then rushed to hospital, where she was placed on a ventilator, however she sadly did not recover, and passed away yesterday, January 3, TMZ reports. Her rep told the publication her death was not related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



‘I’m devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realised how much she meant to them,’ her friend Mike Pingel said in a statement.

The 65-year-old is said to have appeared healthy in the days leading up to her collapse, even doing video chats with fans.

Her impressive career began as a model for TV adverts, while she also worked as an Arthur Murray dance instructor, before she broke into the film industry in 1975, when she starred in horror Forced Entry.

Just a couple of years later, she and her first husband, screenwriter Barry Roberts, moved to Hollywood, where Roberts would later land several iconic roles.



The first of her most well-known roles came in 1980, when she beat 2,000 other actors to replace Shelley Hack as Julie Rogers on the ABC series of Charlie’s Angels.

Roberts starred in several films, including The Beastmaster, Hearts and Armour, Murder Me Murder You and Sheena: Queen of the Jungle, before she landed the role of Bond Girl Stacey Sutton in A View to a Kill in 1984.

However, she is perhaps best known for playing Midge Pinciotti, the mother of Donna Pinciotti in Fox’s That ‘70s Show, between 1998 and 2004. In the end, Roberts left to take care of her husband, and the show saw Midge moving to California ‘to pursue a career on Broadway’ to explain her absence in the series. Barry Roberts later died in 2006.



Tanya is survived by her second husband, Lance, and her older sister Barbara Chase.

Rest in peace, Tanya Roberts.