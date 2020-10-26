unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Borat Sends Katy Perry Birthday Message From Orlando Bloom

by : Emily Brown on : 26 Oct 2020 10:57
Borat Sends Katy Perry Birthday Message From Orlando BloomBorat Sends Katy Perry Birthday Message From Orlando Bloomkatyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry enjoyed the full Borat experience for her birthday this year as her husband Orlando Bloom commissioned a message from the Kazakh journalist. 

The pop star turned 36 yesterday, October 25, and no doubt received thousands of birthday messages on social media from people across the globe.

Advert

Among the tributes, pictures and celebrations, one message stood out from the rest. One that included a mispronunciation of her name, a reference to her husband’s penis and a questionable comment about her birthday cake. Of course, it could only be from Borat.

Check out his birthday message below:

Perry recently promoted the new Borat film on her Instagram, saying she and Bloom were going to enjoy it for a date night, and when her husband shared her birthday message he described it as her ‘dream come true’.

Advert

Borat pulled a few faces for the camera before beginning his message, saying, ‘Jak sie masz [How are you], Katy Pepsi.’

BoratBorat20th Century Fox

The journalist dove straight into the risqué content as he referenced Bloom’s infamous naked paddleboarding experience in 2016, explaining that ‘Mr. Google’ sent him a photo of the actor ‘with his crumb out’ after he made a search for ‘Orlando water sports’ in preparation for a sailing trip in Florida.

Borat continued:

Advert

He have a very good one. It must be nice to see Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry Orlando BloomKaty Perry Orlando BloomPA Images

Getting back to the point, Borat told Perry she would have a ‘very nice birthday’ before adding, ‘A lot of cream on your cake. Why not?’

Perry appeared delighted at the surprise as she shared Borat’s message on Instagram, writing ‘omg’ alongside a cake emoji.

Advert

Bloom might not have anticipated the subject of his penis to come up when he asked Borat to create the message, but he really shouldn’t have expected anything less.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, birthday, Borat

Credits

Katy Perry/Instagram

  1. Katy Perry/Instagram

    @katyperry

 