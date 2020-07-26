Boy Meets World Star Maitland Ward Says Porn Saved Her From Hollywood Maitland Ward/Instagram

Maitland Ward, who starred in Boy Meets World, says transitioning her career into porn ‘saved her from Hollywood’.

The actor, who found fame on the Disney teen comedy between 1998 and 2000, is not ashamed of her work within the adult entertainment industry and says she even has a crossover of fans from her previous work.

Loyal fans who watched Maitland on the show 22 years ago have all grown into adults, and many of them have gone to see the 43-year-old take on some very different roles.

‘They are part of the porn generation, where internet access to viewing sex has always been easily accessible and readily attained,’ she told the Daily Beast.

Maitland is proud of the work she has created since embarking on a more risqué career, particularly when she featured in her first hardcore adult feature.

‘The day Drive – the film I made for Deeper.com – was announced, the site’s traffic skyrocketed. Subscriptions for the site went wild. The headlines were international and viral. I trended number 1 on Google all day, topping Bernie Sanders’ heart attack – the joke was that I gave it to him,’ she recalled.

Although making porn might not be the obvious career transition for everyone, the gamble paid off for Maitland, who is now making far more money as a pornstar than she ever did working for the Disney channel.

‘Many expected my rise in the adult world, including many in the adult world itself, to be a flash in the pan. It was a stunt. I wasn’t serious. But that’s what makes this story different: my genuine love for adult performance and for colourful cinema,’ she said.

‘My story is a journey rather than a cautionary tale. And I was ready to prove the naysayers wrong.’

In her most successful financial month, which came in 2018, Maitland earned an eyewatering $62,000, and she has since further immersed herself in the world of adult entertainment.

However, porn has given Maitland more than just a healthy bank account, as she says it has allowed her to play roles that she actually wants to play.

‘I can be dark and twisted and sexual. I’m afforded the freedom to find my voice, and that isn’t something mainstream often allows you to do. I have porn to thank for that. It’s time for porn to be mainstream and mainstream to accept porn,’ she said.

Maitland has even been nominated twice for the AVN Awards – which is commonly known as the Oscars of Porn – for Best Three-Way Sex Scene and Best Supporting Actress.

The actor spoke about how people wrongly believe porn acting is very different to mainstream acting, explaining the sets are very much the same, only the actions are different.

She said: ‘People will ask me if I fear that the adult industry has ruined me for mainstream. It’s quite the opposite. Mainstream ruined me for mainstream. It became limiting and I was bored.’

Maitland hopes that speaking out about her career move will help bring pornography into the mainstream.