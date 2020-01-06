Brad Pitt Uses Golden Globe Win To Tell Leonardo DiCaprio He’d Have Saved Him In Titanic
Brad Pitt took to the stage to accept his best supporting Golden Globe award last night and he couldn’t resist sticking the boot in about that Titanic scene we’ll never forget.
The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star cast everyone’s minds back to the most devastating moment in film when Jack (Leo) sacrifices himself by letting go of the wooden door to save Rose (Kate Winslet).
In fact, you can watch it for yourself right here:
Over the last two decades, people have come up with all sorts of ways Jack could’ve been saved and therefore lived to tell the tale, and it seems as though Brad agrees he could have been saved.
Accepting his award, the actor said:
I also have to thank my partner in crime, Leonardo DiCaprio.
Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year, his co-stars win awards and get up and thank him profusely and I now know why.
He’s an all star, he’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man.
He added:
I thank you. But still… I would’ve shared the raft.
Cheeky. It goes without saying that the entire crowd, including Leo, erupted into laughter.
It comes after Brad managed to shoehorn the whole debacle into an interview last year when he asked his pal ‘could you? Could you squeeze in?’
‘No comment,’ Leo replied.
Brad managed to beat off stiff competition from Tom Hanks, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci to scoop the award, and even he couldn’t believe he’d managed to win against actors who were ‘like Gods’.
The 56-year-old spoke about how all the actors on the shortlist were all idols to him when he was a young actor just starting out in his career.
He also took the time to thank ‘the man, the myth, the legend’ writer and director Quentin Tarantino who obviously cast him in the role.
Among those in the audience was Brad’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who was captured on camera beaming as he made his emotional speech, which obviously sent the internet into an absolute frenzy despite them parting ways more than 15 years ago.
Other big winners included 1917, which picked up best motion picture and best director for Sam Mendes. Elsewhere on the small screen there was a few big wins for Pheobe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag.
