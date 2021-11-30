Bradley Cooper Opens Up On Being Held At Knifepoint

Alamy

Bradley Cooper has recalled the shocking moment he was held at knife point on the subway, saying he had grown ‘way too comfortable’ in New York.

The actor was the victim of an attempted robbery while travelling on the city’s subway in 2019 as he went to pick his daughter up from school, and though he was uninjured, he recalls how the scary incident led him to rethink how he’d been walking around in public.

In an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Cooper explained that before the attack, he’d grown used to going about his day while wearing headphones, saying, ‘I realised I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city. My guard was down.’

He recalled:

I’m all the way at the end of the subway… I felt somebody coming up but I thought, ‘Oh, they want to take a photo or something.’ As I turned, I’m up against the post like it’s The French Connection or some s**t. And then I turned and I looked down and I see a knife.

Rather than do what the would-be robber wanted, Cooper put his action star skills to good use and made a break for it, saying, ‘I just started running, jumped over the turnstile, hid around the white, tiled entrance to the subway, took my phone out.’

‘He jumped over, running away and I took a photo of him. Then I chased him up the stairs. He started running up seventh Avenue.’

According to Cooper, he eventually managed to flag down two police officers and attempted to show them the images of the man. ‘The guy kept saying, ‘Are you stabbed?’ Because what happens is people get stabbed and they’re in shock [and don’t realise],’ he explained.

He was unharmed, but while understandably shaken up by the experience, Cooper recalled one oddly-specific detail from the attack, telling the podcast, ‘I remember thinking, ‘Oh, that’s a nice knife’.’