Bretman Rock Twerking Video ‘Violates Law With Punishment Up To A Year In Prison’

YouTuber Bretman Rock might have put himself in hot water after he twerked to the Philippine national anthem in a video which apparently ‘violates law with punishment up to a year in prison’.

The 21-year-old Filipino is known for his makeup skills and beauty vlogs, but recently it’s his controversial dance moves that have become the centre of attention.

The video in question was originally uploaded to Rock’s Instagram story three months ago, but it has come under fire in the past week after being re-uploaded to Facebook by a page called DB Video on Monday, December 30.

In the footage, Rock can be seen lip-syncing to the national anthem with his hand over his heart, before he starts dancing and twerking to the tune. The re-post has racked up three million views and thousands of comments, with many viewers criticising the YouTuber for being disrespectful.

On Thursday, January 2, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) released a statement saying the type of actions seen in Rock’s video violated the ‘flag law’, also known as Republic Act No. 8491 or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines.

The NHCP did not mention the 21-year-old by name, though they include a description which appears to perfectly fit his video.

The statement read:

In response to complaints sent to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines regarding a video uploaded on social media showing a man dancing while the National Anthem was being played, public notice is hereby given, that… the National Anthem shall not be played or sung for mere recreation, amusement or entertainment purposes… Dancing to the National Anthem as shown in the video above mentioned, therefore constitutes a violation of the Flag law. … the said law provides that ‘failure or refusal to observe the provisions of this Act… shall be penalized by public censure… [sic]

The NCHP added anyone violating the Act can get a penalty fine of 5,000 to 20,000 Pesos (£200 – £800), or imprisonment of no more than one year. The statement aims to ‘prevent future violations’ of the law.

Though Rock’s video was met with complaints, some of his fans have argued he already apologised for the video following its initial release three months ago.

Thank you so much for understanding, I can promise you it will never happen again, I take full responsibility and I truly am so sorry ❤️❤️✨ — Bretman Rock 🐢 (@bretmanrock) December 31, 2019

The YouTuber deleted the video following initial complaints, and he has since issued another apology after the video resurfaced.

He wrote:

Thank you so much for understanding, I can promise you it will never happen again, I take full responsibility and I truly am so sorry.

It’s unclear whether Rock, who now lives in Hawaii, will be penalised for the video, though it seems the NCHP’s statement is more focused on preventing future violations.

