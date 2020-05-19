Brian Austin Green Confirms He And Megan Fox Have Split Again After Decade Of Marriage
Brian Austin Green has confirmed he and wife Megan Fox have split after 10 years of marriage.
The announcement comes just days after the actor posted a cryptic Instagram photo of a butterfly on Fox’s birthday over the weekend, alongside a message that fuelled speculation the couple had separated.
‘Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long,’ the caption said. ‘They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.’
Speaking on a new episode of his podcast, …with Brian Austin Green, the 46-year-old confirmed the two had been separated for months now after ‘growing apart’.
He explained that towards the end of 2019, after returning home from six weeks away filming a new project, Fox had told him she felt ‘more like [her]self’ and ‘liked [her]self better’ while she was out of the country working without him.
At that point, Green said the couple, who have three children together – Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and three-year-old Journey – decided to separate and ‘take some space’ from one another.
He explained:
I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her. And I wasn’t upset at her because that wasn’t — she didn’t ask to feel that way.
The actor went on to address the speculation that Fox is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly – real name Colson Baker – after paparazzi pictures surfaced recently showing the pair sitting beside each other in a car.
Fox and MGK star together in the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Green has acknowledged the pair ‘met on set’, before clarifying Fox didn’t cheat and stating he doesn’t want people to think either she or the rapper are ‘villains’.
‘I just want to be able to clear the air on everything going on,’ he began his podcast on Monday, May 18. ‘This is it, I don’t want to have to talk about this anymore, Megan doesn’t really want to talk about it anymore, I’m sure Colson doesn’t want to talk about it anymore.’
He continued:
She met this guy, Colson, on set on this film she’s working on… I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.
From what she’s expressed he’s a really nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgement. She’s always had really good judgement. I don’t want people to think that her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way with any of this. Because I wasn’t.
This isn’t something new for us, this is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press… I don’t want anybody to be vilified in this situation.
While he said the couple intended to remain united for their children, Green did say he felt at a loss with the whole thing. ‘She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that,’ he said. ‘There’s this sense of loss of, “How do I go on with this big part of my life that I’ve always known and loved and shared changing?”‘
Green also questioned whether this was truly the ‘end of the journey’, saying their paths ‘could come back together’ before adding: ‘They may not. We don’t know.’ And we don’t know, with the couple having previously split up before getting back together several years ago.
Fox filed for divorce in 2015 after five years of marriage before falling pregnant with the couple’s third child, after which she filed to dismiss the divorce three years later in 2019.
Green concluded by saying he will ‘always’ love her, adding: ‘I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.’
We wish them both the best of luck with their new journeys.
