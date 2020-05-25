Queen Guitarist Brian May Suffered Heart Attack After Tearing Bum Muscles While Gardening
Queen guitarist Brian May has admitted he suffered a heart attack leading to him needing surgery after being ‘very near death’.
The 72-year-old explained that it happened while he was dealing with a separate health-related issues.
Taking to Instagram, May explained what he calls his ‘medical adventures’ following that injury hitting headlines recently.
The musician had ripped a muscle in his gluteus maximus (aka his bum) in an unfortunate gardening accident, and in a video explained he’d been ‘pissed off’ with the way it had been written about and forgot that people find anything bum-related amusing.
With the injury in mind and after a MRI scan, May explained that it was understood that was the cause of his pain and no further tests were done. However a week later he was still in ‘agony’.
May went back for a second MRI scan where it was discovered he had a compressed sciatic nerve, which explained his ‘excruciating’ pain.
If that wasn’t enough to endure, he then went on to suffer a heart attack.
In the Instagram video he says:
In the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside, I had a small heart attack. I say small, it didn’t exactly do me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness and that feeling in the arms, and sweating.
You kind of know and you’ve heard and you think, ‘no actually, this is a heart attack’. To cut a rather long story short, my wonderful doctor drove me to the hospital himself.
Following tests, Brian was found to have three congested arteries that were in danger of blocking his blood supply to his heart; something that came as a surprise to the 72-year-old, who has previously been told he had good blood pressure and as someone who exercises and eats well.
May had three stents fitted to fix the problem, and following his surgery said he felt like ‘nothing has happened’ to his chest.
He added that he was ‘very near death’ without even realising, and encouraged older people to have their heart health checked more often.
May said:
I think there’s a lesson to be learned and I think we’ve all got to look at ourselves in the later – in the autumn years, and what seems to be a very healthy heart may not be.
The veteran musician finished the video telling people that he’s now ‘ready to rock’.
We wish Brian a speedy recovery!
CreditsBrian May/Instagram
