Queen Guitarist Brian May Suffered Heart Attack After Tearing Bum Muscles While Gardening

In the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside, I had a small heart attack. I say small, it didn’t exactly do me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness and that feeling in the arms, and sweating.

You kind of know and you’ve heard and you think, ‘no actually, this is a heart attack’. To cut a rather long story short, my wonderful doctor drove me to the hospital himself.