Britney Spears: Jamie Spears Suspended From Conservatorship After 13-Years, Court Rules

Jamie Spears has been suspended from Britney Spears’ conservatorship that has controlled her personal and professional life since 2008, a judge has ruled.

In a court hearing today, Wednesday, September 29, Judge Brenda Penny agreed that the process to suspend Jamie Spears from the conservatorship should begin. This after the shock decision by her father and co-conservator to file to end the arrangement earlier this month.

After attempts by Spears herself to remove her father from his role in recent years, Jamie Spears told the Los Angeles Superior Court in a filing that his daughter’s circumstances had changed ‘to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.’

Judge Penny had been widely expected to agree to end the conservatorship, with all parties involved in the process having filed motions expressing their support for the decisions. However, questions had been raised as to whether she would require Spears to undergo a medical evaluation as a condition of terminating the arrangement – something the singer has opposed.

The ruling comes after Spears herself spoke out in an emotional hearing in July about alleged abuses she’d suffered under the conservatorship, claiming that she’d been prevented from marrying her boyfriend or removing her IUD contraceptive device, and had been forced to perform shows against her wishes. Spears also told that court that she was looking to charge her father with conservatorship abuse.

As of publishing, the conservatorship of Britney Spears is still in place, although it will now be managed by Jodi Montgomery. A hearing to terminate the conservatorship will now be made.

A number of documentaries have also shed light on Spear’s life under the conservatorship over the past 13 years, including the recently released Controlling Britney Spears, which alleged that the singer was subjected to intense surveillance in her own home, with a former security consultant claiming that his company had access to her calls, texts and emails and had placed an audio recorder in her bedroom to monitor conversations between Spears, her children and her partner.

Lawyers for Jamie Spears told the New York Times that his actions had been in ‘strict conformity with the law.’

