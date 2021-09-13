unilad
Britney Spears Announces Engagement In Heartwarming Video

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 13 Sep 2021 07:28
Britney Spears Announces Engagement In Heartwarming Video@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to announce her engagement to Sam Asghari in a heartwarming new video. 

Amid Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, agreeing to step down as her conservator in August and fans having rallied behind the singer in a #FreeBritney campaign, the star has just announced that she will be getting married.

While Britney fans thought Britney had married secretly in August due to rumours that began on the podcast Toxic: The Britney Story, Spears revealed the big news on Instagram a few hours ago, showing herself and Asghari posing with the ring.

(FILE) Britney Spears Is Engaged to Sam Asghari After Nearly 5 Years Together. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 22: Singer Britney Spears and boyfriend/personal trainer Sam Asghari arrive at the World Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. -Image Press Agency/SIPA USA/PA ImagesPA

Spears captioned the video: ‘I can’t f*cking believe it’. Alongside pictures of the ring emoji and a video of herself and husband-to-be.

In the video, Spears can be seeing posing with the ring, her hand in front of her mouth, then neck, before she winks at the camera, pouting. She then gasps, conveying her surprise to fans at the proposal, as Asghari says: ‘Look at that, you like it?’ Spears replying: ‘Yeah!’

Asghari and Spears have been dating for nearly five years.

The post has amassed more than two million likes and tens of thousands of comments, with fans flooding to the video to express their excitement and happiness at the engagement. One wrote: ‘Congratulations love!! So happy for you! Welcome to the club!’

Another commented: 

Wishing you the best! Please get a prenup.

A third said: ‘HE’S SO LUCKY!’

Asghari has also since taken to Instagram to share the happy news, posting a picture of himself and his future wife with her finger up close to the camera, showing off the ring he gave her.

