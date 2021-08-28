Britney Spears Assault Case ‘Handed Over To Prosecutors’

PA

Britney Spears’ assault case, accusing her of alleged battery, has now been ‘handed over to prosecutors’.

The incident is said to have occurred when Spears reportedly slapped a phone out of a member of a member of her house staff’s hand, in an argument over the wellbeing of her dogs.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place last week, on the morning of August 16, at the 39-year-old’s home in Thousand Oaks, California.

On August 20, reports emerged that Britney’s dogs were taken to the vet and never returned home to her. According to Metro, the housekeeper told police she had taken one of the dogs to get checked by the vet as she had been concerned about the pet’s health.

It was then reported by Page Six that Britney called the police about the ‘theft’ of her dogs. However a police report was not filed, despite Sheriff deputies coming to visit her LA County home.

The police reported that the alleged battery incident occurred after Spears saw a photo of the dogs on her housekeeper’s phone. The employee then claimed that Spears subsequently tried to swipe the phone away from them, before filing a police report.

However, while Ventura County Sheriff Captain Eric Buschow has confirmed that one of the singer’s employees called the department to report the incident, the police have stated that no one was injured in the alleged assault.

A source told Page Six Britney was ‘demanding answers’ and hinted that the situation could possibly be linked to the ongoing battle between the star and her conservators.

The source went on to say how the conservators previously used to ‘threaten to take her children away from her, and now her dogs are nowhere to be found’. They remarked that the situation was ‘all too familiar’.

The accusation follows news of Jamie Spears agreeing to step away from his role as his daughter’s conservator and be replaced with a CPA. It remains unclear when the transition will take place.

Spears has not yet commented on the alleged assault, continuing to post care-free images on social media. However, in an email to Buzzfeed, Mathew Rosengart, her lawyer, called the story ‘overblown sensational tabloid fodder’.

Captain Eric Buschow, of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to PA that the case had now been handed over to prosecutors.

