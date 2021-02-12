Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Calls Her Dad ‘Total D*ck’ Who Treats Her Badly

Britney Spears’ boyfriend has doubled down on his criticism of her father, calling him a ‘total d*ck.’

Following the recent Framing Britney Spears documentary, which explores the origins of the current conservatorship that has given Jamie Spears control over almost every aspect of his daughter’s life since 2008, Sam Asghari has been increasingly vocal about his thoughts on the situation. Now, he’s made it clear he believes Britney’s father doesn’t have her best interests at heart.

In an Instagram story posted on Tuesday, February 2, Asghari, who first started dating Britney since 2016, called out Jamie Spears, saying he had ‘zero respect’ for him and accusing him of trying to ‘control’ and ‘throw obstacles in the way’ of the couple’s relationship. The 26-year old pulled no punches when it came to expressing his true feeling about Britney’s father, writing ‘in my opinion Jamie is a total d*ck.’

And if that wasn’t enough, just hours later Asghari had yet more to say to the paparazzi, telling a TMZ photographer in a definitely-not-staged encounter during a coffee run, ‘What I said is what I said. I think he’s a d*ck, that’s just my opinion.’

When asked if he thought he could ever have a good relationship with Britney’s father, Asghari said, ‘I hope so. Once he starts treating his daughter right, then we can be on good terms’.

Asghari’s comments come amid ongoing attempts by Britney herself to get out from under her father’s control, with the star involved in a continued dispute over the terms of her conservatorship.

Last night, a judge ruled that Jamie Spears should not be allowed to retain control over investment decisions relating to Britney’s $63 million estate, after the court appointed wealth management group Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator in November. Despite Britney herself making it clear that she wants her father removed as co-conservator entirely and saying she’ll refuse to perform or record otherwise, Jamie Spears remains in control of Britney’s professional, personal and many of her financial decisions.

Her father has previously defended his role in the conservatorship, telling CNN, ‘I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm [Britney] or my family’.

Fans of Britney and fellow celebrities have rallied around a social media campaign to #FreeBritney that has gathered pace over the past year. Following the release of Framing Britney Spears, Asghari told People magazine, ‘I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves’.