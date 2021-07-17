Britney Spears Calls Out Those ‘Who Never Showed Up’ In Blistering Post

Britney Spears/Instagram/PA

Britney Spears has criticised people who are showing their support for her now despite having ‘never showed up’ when she needed them.

The pop star is in the midst of attempting to free herself from her restrictive conservatorship which gives her father, Jamie Spears, control over certain aspects of her personal life and affairs, with fans, family and fellow celebrities showing their concern through the ‘#FreeBritney’ movement.

Supporters have taken to social media to show their concern, sharing posts on their own platforms as well as flooding the singer’s accounts with comments, but Spears appears to believe that it’s too little too late coming from some people.

PA Images

In a lengthy Instagram post shared in the early hours of this morning, July 17, the singer said there is ‘nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support.’

Spears did not address the post to anyone in particular, though some fans have speculated that it may have come in response to cryptic messages shared by her mother, Lynne Spears, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, earlier in the week.

It is clear Spears is close with the people she was criticising as she described them as ‘the people you love the most’, questioning how they could dare ‘say anything at all’ when they did not ‘even put a hand out to even lift [her] up at the time’.

Britney Spears/Instagram

She continued: ‘How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!!’

Spears went on to beg the people to ‘stop with the righteous approach’ when they are ‘so far from righteous it’s not even funny’, before rounding off her point with numerous middle-finger emojis.

Alongside her comments, Spears shared an image that read: ‘Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.’

In the days before the singer shared her post, Lynne Spears shared a quote from the Bible which stated: ‘The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.’

On Thursday, Jamie Lynn wrote online: ‘Dear Lord, Can we end this bull sh#t once and for all. Amen.’

Though neither post addressed Spears or the conservatorship directly, social media users have suggested the family’s comments are what prompted the singer’s critical Instagram post, with one person writing: ‘She’s talking about you Lynne and Jamie Lynn who I can’t tag because they turned off tags because of course.’