Britney Spears’ Closest Allies Were Used As ‘Spies’ By Her Dad, Court Documents Claim

PA

In a recent Instagram post, Britney Spears blasted ‘the people closest’ to her for offering public support in her high profile conservatorship case, after remaining silent throughout her years of suffering.

Now, court documents claim some of Britney’s closest allies weren’t always who she believed them to be, and that her father Jamie Spears had used them to keep tabs on her.

Advert 10

These allegations were made as part of a petition to have Jamie removed as Britney’s conservator, a petition supported by Britney’s own mother, Lynne Spears.

PA Images

In her declaration of support, which has been obtained by Vice, Lynne stated that Jamie exercises ‘absolutely microscopic control’ over their daughter’s life, which he allegedly maintains by getting those closest to Britney to spy on her, reporting back to him on her every move.

According to Lynne:

Advert 10

Mr. Spears has relied on members of the conservatee’s household staff, medical aides on site at the conservatee’s home, and her own security detail to inform on and report back to him each and every detail of every action that takes place in the conservatee’s home and her life. Such scrutiny is exhausting and terrifying, like living in custody.

As previously mentioned, on July 17, Britney shared a image bearing the words, ‘Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.’

In the caption, she laid into those who she felt hadn’t been by her side when she needed them most, stating that there is ‘nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support’.

Advert 10

Britney Spears/Instagram

She continued:

How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!!

Following these latest allegations, Britney’s post makes for an even more devastating read, with the possibility that some of those she believed trustworthy could have been acting in her father’s best interests, not hers.

Advert 10