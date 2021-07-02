Britney Spears’ Co-Conservator Asks To Resign Following Explosive Testimony

PA Images

Britney Spears’ co-conservator, professional wealth management firm Bessemer Trust, has asked to resign following the singer’s recent shocking testimony.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny recently ordered Bessemer Trust to take over as co-conservator of Spears’ $60 million estate.

However, just one day later, the firm asked to resign, stating in a filing that it hadn’t been aware of Spears’ objections to the conservatorship, and had believed her to be under the conservatorship voluntarily.

In a withdrawal request filed Thursday, July 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court, the company stated that it had previously believed that Spears had consented to it becoming co-conservator alongside her father, Jamie Spears.

The filing reads as follows:

As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner [Bessemer Trust] has become aware that the conservatee objects to the continuance of her conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the conservatee and respects her wishes.

The firm went on to state that it is ‘not currently authorized to act, has taken no actions as conservator, has made no decisions as conservator, has received no assets of the estate [and] has taken no fees’.

On the same day the request was filed, as per NPR, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, denied Spears’ request remove her father from the financial aspects of the conservatorship.