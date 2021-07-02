unilad
Advert

Britney Spears’ Co-Conservator Asks To Resign Following Explosive Testimony

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Jul 2021 08:13
Britney Spears' Co-Conservator Asks To Resign Following Explosive TestimonyPA Images

Britney Spears’ co-conservator, professional wealth management firm Bessemer Trust, has asked to resign following the singer’s recent shocking testimony.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny recently ordered Bessemer Trust to take over as co-conservator of Spears’ $60 million estate.

Advert

However, just one day later, the firm asked to resign, stating in a filing that it hadn’t been aware of Spears’ objections to the conservatorship, and had believed her to be under the conservatorship voluntarily.

Britney Spears (PA Images)PA Images

In a withdrawal request filed Thursday, July 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court, the company stated that it had previously believed that Spears had consented to it becoming co-conservator alongside her father, Jamie Spears.

The filing reads as follows:

Advert

As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner [Bessemer Trust] has become aware that the conservatee objects to the continuance of her conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the conservatee and respects her wishes.

The firm went on to state that it is ‘not currently authorized to act, has taken no actions as conservator, has made no decisions as conservator, has received no assets of the estate [and] has taken no fees’.

On the same day the request was filed, as per NPR, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, denied Spears’ request remove her father from the financial aspects of the conservatorship.

If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations
Life

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics
Sport

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl
Film and TV

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl

Bill Gates Hosted Nude Pool Parties And ‘Happier Drunk’, Biographer Claims
Technology

Bill Gates Hosted Nude Pool Parties And ‘Happier Drunk’, Biographer Claims

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Britney Spears, Conservatorship, Jamie Spears, Now

Credits

NPR

  1. NPR

    Company Set To Co-Manage Britney Spears' Conservatorship Asks To Withdraw

 