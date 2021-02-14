Britney Spears’ Cousin Alleges Dad Jamie Threatened Her Life

Getty Images/PA Images

Britney Spears’ cousin Alli Sims claims that the pop icon’s father threatened her with her life.

Sims hasn’t spoken to her cousin in more than a decade after Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, told her to cease communication with the Toxic singer.

Jamie has been Britney’s conservator since 2008, meaning he has controlled his 38-year-old daughter’s affairs for 13 years.

Last summer, Britney took her father to court in the hopes of naming someone else as her conservator, but lost the court case. It wasn’t until November 2020 that Jamie lost sole conservatorship and private wealth management firm Bessemer Trust was named as Britney’s co-conservator.

PA Images

There have been more legal battles between the pair since then, with Jamie having lost one earlier this month after requesting complete control over Britney’s financial investments.

Now, in the wake of documentary Framing Britney Spears airing on February 5, the singer’s cousin has spoken out for the first time in years.

At one stage in Britney’s career, Sims worked as her paid assistant but stopped speaking to her cousin after allegedly receiving a phone call from Jamie warning her to stop contacting Britney.

Sims said to NBC News, ‘He 100% was threatening me with my life. I didn’t put it past him, so I didn’t answer her calls again.’

‘I really do believe he would have done something if I didn’t remove myself from the situation,’ she added.

Getty

In regards to the recent documentary airing, Sims said, ‘How do you watch that documentary and be in it and live in that and not say anything when it has gone on for so long?’

Sims also explained the guilt she’s felt about losing contact with Britney, and hopes that the singer will be able to properly tell her story one day. She said, ‘When I think about how long she has had to endure this and it being 13 years, it just makes me so sad for her. I really do hope one day she’s able to tell her story if that’s what she wants to do.’

In an interview with Today back in 2009, Sims spoke about how ‘controlling’ the family was of Britney.

Addressing if she was told to stop going round to the singer’s house, Sims explained at the time:

Yeah, [Jamie] definitely said that. You know, they’re very controlling and that’s fine and I just stepped back. I’m not going to fight nine lawyers and parents. They pretty much cut out everyone, honestly.

PA

Sims also defended the time Britney barricaded herself in her home with her sons and refused to give them back to her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

She said, ‘[Britney] was just like, ‘I wasn’t ready for them… you know, to go home’. It was a mom just being protective and a mom that didn’t want her kids to leave. I mean, it’s weird when you have kids three days a week and you’re used to having them all day everyday.’

Jamie Spears is yet to respond to Sims’ allegations.