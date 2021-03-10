Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Hits Back At ‘Questionable’ Conservatorship Claims

PA/britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears’ father Jamie has spoken out after House Republicans called for a hearing on legal conservatorships in the wake of the #FreeBritney movement.

Spears’ attorney Vivian Thoreen has hit out at Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan after they accused Britney’s father of having ‘questionable’ motives when it comes to her conservatorship.

The two politicians called on House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler to host a hearing over the matter following the release of the recent Hulu documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

‘Britney’s Conservatorship of the Estate was co-managed by a private professional fiduciary and her father until early 2019. At that time, Britney requested in court papers that her father be the sole conservator of her estate. Her Conservatorship of the Person is not managed by her father but by a private professional fiduciary,’ she said, as per TMZ.

Thoreen went on to say the conservatorship system involves a number of different checks and balances, to ensure everything is being carried out fairly and by the book.

She also claimed that Britney herself, as well as her own legal team, have been involved in the decision making over the years.

Referring specifically to the comments made by the House Republicans, Thoreen said:

Jamie Spears has diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney’s conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court.

She went on to say that Britney has never filed an actual petition to end the conservatorship, however she is currently suing to have her dad removed from it after a judge refused to give her back control of her estate in November last year.

It comes after Gaetz and Jordan wrote a letter to Nadler, saying they felt an ‘obligation to conduct oversight and explore potential remedies.’

‘When situations suggest the unjust deprivation of those rights by the government, we have an obligation to conduct oversight and explore potential remedies,’ they wrote, as per the New York Post.

‘Given the constitutional freedoms at stake and opaqueness of these arrangements, it is incumbent upon our Committee to convene a hearing to examine whether Americans are trapped unjustly in conservatorships.’

The pair noted that Britney ‘is not alone’ in her situation, adding that ‘there are countless other Americans unjustly stripped of their freedoms by others with little recourse.’