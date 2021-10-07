Britney Spears Dances Around With Doll As She Proclaims She’s Had A Baby

Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears has amused fans by dancing around with a baby doll and encouraging people to embrace their inner child.

Social media users have been keeping a close eye on the pop star’s accounts in the months surrounding her conservatorship battle, which saw her attempt to remove the control her father had over her life since 2008.

Advert 10

In the weeks since Jamie Spears filed a petition to officially end the controversial conservatorship, Spears has shared images of herself flying a plane, working out and ‘celebrating’ on a boat in ‘paradise’, and this week she encouraged her followers to ‘play on’ with a video of herself dancing with a baby doll.

The clip, shared to Spears’ Instagram page, showed the 39-year-old holding the toy and bobbing its head back and forth in time to music in the background.

A caption alongside the video saw Spears proclaim she ‘had a baby’, and therefore would be ‘taking some time off shooting at home everyday’.

Advert 10

Continuing the tale, she wrote: ‘Her nursery is beautiful and her name is Brennan … we even look alike.’

Watch the video below:

Loading…

Spears, who is mother to two teenage sons, described the doll as her ‘first [girl]’, before noting that she is turning 40 years old this year.

Advert 10

She wrote: ‘Age is nothing but a number but seriously … growing up is the dumbest thing you’ll ever do so PLAY ON MY FRIEND.’

Accompanying the video was an image which read: ‘Being an adult is the dumbest thing I have ever done’.

Spears’ fans were quick to respond to the video, with many expressing their delight at the star’s apparent joy in the video.

One comment read: ‘you’re so happy, i’m grateful for that.’

Advert 10

Alamy

Other viewers linked the video to details that emerged during Spears’ conservatorship battle, when Spears claimed she had been prevented from removing her IUD, or intrauterine device, and having another child.

Addressing claims, one Instagram user wrote: ‘The fact that her familly [sic] didn’t allow her to have another baby is inhuman – as much as we knew she always wanted more kids.’

Another commented: ‘all that she wants is a little baby.’

Advert 10

The person behind the camera shared Spears’ vision of the baby as her new addition as they commented that the pair actually looked ‘just like’ one another, after which the singer touched her nose to the doll’s face before turning back to the camera.