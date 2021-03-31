Britney Spears Defiant Over Emotional Documentary Says, ‘I’m Not Here To Be Perfect, Perfect Is Boring’

PA

Britney Spears has opened up about the recent documentary about her, her emotional reaction to it, and said she’s ‘not here to be perfect’.

The controversial documentary Framing Britney Spears arrived in early February this year, and looked into the pop icon’s mental health and her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

Following it’s release, the likes of Perez Hilton and Justin Timberlake apologised to the singer for they way they’d treated her in the past.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi who were shown hounding the singer at the peak of her career have said they have ‘no regrets’ in how they treated the now 39-year-old.

PA Images

Britney has previously teased a response to the shocking documentary, but yesterday’s Instagram post, March 30, is thought to be the first time the singer has properly addressed it.

Along with a video of her dancing to Aerosmith’s Crazy, she wrote:

My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life […] to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people […]!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day [sic].

Britney continued, ‘As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!! I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness.’

The singer went on to finish the post explained that dancing ‘brings [her] joy’ and that she’s ‘not here to be perfect… perfect is boring’.

Britney concluded she’s ‘here to pass on kindness’, and we could probably all do with taking a leaf out of her book.

In the wake of the doc, the singer recently became one step closer to having her father removed as her conservator, and has requested that Jodi Montgomery becomes her full-time personal conservator

