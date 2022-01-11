Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Pleads Guilty To Stalking

Alamy/Inside Edition/YouTube

Britney Spears’ ex-husband has pleaded guilty after being arrested for stalking.

Jason Alexander, who was famously married to Spears for just 55 hours in 2004, admitted to one county of misdemeanour stalking after reportedly violating a restraining order against an unidentified woman earlier this month.

Advert 10

@the_real_jason_alexander/Instagram

The 40-year-old’s arrest was first made public by Us Weekly last week, with Alexander reportedly held at Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Tennessee ahead of Monday’s hearing.

District Attorney General Kim Helper confirmed to TMZ that Alexander had been sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation following his guilty plea, and would be required to undergo mental health screening and random drug testing.

Alexander has also been ordered to stay away from his female victim, whose relationship to him is unclear.

Advert 10

Following news of his arrest last week, Alexander shared a series of posts on Instagram that appeared to show him outside the home of Spears’ mother, Lynne, in Kentwood, Louisiana.

‘It looks like there’s some people there now. The mom’s there, anyway,’ he could be heard saying in one video, as per Page Six.

Spears and Alexander began dating in 2004 and were married briefly that same year after making their vow after a night of partying in Las Vegas. The wedding was annulled just three days later after a court heart that Spears, then 23, ‘lacked understanding of her actions’.

Advert 10

@the_real_jason_alexander/Instagram

Over the past year, Alexander has had a number of run-ins with the law, including being arrested for a DUI and drug possession last January, and in August being detained at an airport for trespassing in a secure area.

Around this time last year, The Independent reports that Alexander also shared images of himself attending the Save America rally that descended into an attack on the Capitol on January 6, while he was also filmed showing up at a #FreeBritney rally later that year.