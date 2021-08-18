Britney Spears Fans Think She Secretly Got Married

Britney Spears/Instagram/PA

Britney Spears has been at the centre of everyone’s minds of late thanks to her conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears. Now, fans have a theory the star secretly got married.

The rumours were first unearthed on Tuesday’s episode of the Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast co-hosted by Britney superfans Tess Barker and Babs Gray.

If the rumours are true, the marriage would have been the 39-year-old’s third.

PA Images

The pair claimed to have found an accounting report in Spears’ ongoing conservatorship case containing a payment of $9,150 dated October 1, 2012. The payment was allegedly listed as being for the ‘consultation [on] dissolution of marriage’.

Barker and Gray then go on to allege the payment was made out to Alexandra Leichter, a Beverly Hills-based family attorney, and had been attributed as ‘conservatee’s legal fees’.

The superfans went on to suggest this meant that in 2012, Spears got married to her then-fiancé Jason Trawick.

Joining the pair on the podcast was Austin Bertrand, an estate specialist with no connection to the singer’s conservatorship. Bertrand speculated the ‘consultation [on] dissolution of marriage’ could only mean one thing; the payment had been so Britney could get a divorce.

The podcast subsequently detailed their theory that Britney had married Trawick – who the singer had been engaged to from 2011 to 2013.

Spears has previously been married twice, first to Jason Alexander in 2004 and then to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007, with whom she shares two sons – Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.

The singer’s first marriage to childhood friend Alexander took place in Las Vegas and was annulled just 55 hours later.

The superfans’ theory is also based on recent speculation surrounding Spears and her current partner. Fans have thought for a while that the Toxic singer wants to marry her current boyfriend Sam Asghari, but due to the control of her conservatorship, has been unable to.

PA Images

However, last week, Britney’s father, Jamie, announced he would be stepping down from his role in the conservatorship. In new legal documents filed Thursday, August 12, he agreed to step down and be removed from his position as his daughter’s conservator.

The announcement comes after years of campaigning from the #FreeBritney movement, with the singer taking to Instagram to express her happiness at the decision.