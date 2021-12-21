Britney Spears’ Father Calls For Her To Continue Paying His Legal Fees In ‘Abomination’ Move

Alamy

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, is asking her estate to keep paying his legal fees, a move that the singer’s lawyer has described as an ‘abomination’.

The Toxic singer spent almost 14 years under the control of her father, who obtained a temporary conservatorship over the 40-year-old in 2008 after she had twice been admitted to hospital due to a temporary psychiatric assessment ruling.

The conservatorship was made permanent later that year.

According to the BBC, the singer’s father said the conservatorship was ‘necessary to protect Britney in every sense of the word’ because ‘her life was in shambles’.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Jamie Spears say he ‘stepped up’ to protect his daughter and that her estate paying his legal fees ‘is necessary to ensure the conservatorship can be wound up quickly’, the Metro reports.

Per Variety, the 69-year-old’s attorney costs around $1,200 an hour, and if his daughter does not pay then the fees ‘could subject him to personal bankruptcy and ruin’.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ lawyer, has described the request as ‘an abomination’.

He said, ‘Mr Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard-earned money.

‘The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination.’

‘Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.’

A conservatorship is something granted by a court for people deemed unable to make their own decisions. Britney Spears’ conservatorship was split into two parts, one covering her financial affairs and another concerning her as a person.

It granted her father power over her life and career, and the singer said that because of the conservatorship she was forced to go on tour, take medication she didn’t want and was not allowed to get remarried or have another baby.

Jamie Spears was in charge of both parts until 2019 when he stepped down as his daughter’s personal conservator due to health reasons. He was then suspended as conservator of the singer’s financial affairs in September 2021, and a judge approved a termination of the conservatorship in November.