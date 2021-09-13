Britney Spears’ Fiancé Makes Jokes In Response To Trolls Asking About Prenup

@britneyspears/Instagram/PA

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has playfully responded to those saying the pop star should get a prenup.

The Toxic singer revealed her engagement to Asghari today, September 13, coming after huge moves in the #FreeBritney campaign, with her father Jamie filing a petition to bring her conservatorship to an end, which she said prohibited her from marriage or having more kids.

Spears and Asghari have been dating for nearly five years. While everyone is delighted for them, she’s received many comments urging her to get a prenup, given her experiences with losing control of her finances.

‘Wishing you the best! Please get a prenup,’ one fan commented. ‘CONGRATS!!!!!!! GET A PRE NUP! WE LOVE YOU!!!!’ another wrote. ‘So happy for you mama but please make sure y’all sign that prenup,’ a third wrote. ‘Still don’t know about the dude Sam so protect your assets Britney,’ a fourth wrote.

The announcement even caught the eye of Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer. ‘Make him sign a prenup,’ she wrote, amassing more than 40,000 likes on her comment alone.

A prenup, known fully as a prenuptial agreement, sets out the ownership of a couple’s assets prior to their marriage and how this will be affected should they separate down the line. While the contract isn’t automatically binding, courts will take it into serious consideration in divorce proceedings and have been increasingly making couples adhere to prenups.

In a hypothetical scenario where Spears and Asghari split up, it would protect the pop star from potentially hefty losses.

Fortunately, he’s taking all the comments in good spirits. ‘Thank you to everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day,’ he wrote on his Instagram Story, alongside laughing emojis.

