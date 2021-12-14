Britney Spears Hits Out At Diane Sawyer In Now-Deleted Post Over Controversial 2003 Interview

Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago??? What was the ‘you’re in the wrong’ approach??

Geeze… and making me cry??? Seriously though… I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone… my manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked me if I had a shopping problem!!! When did I have a problem with my shopping??? When I never left my apartment???