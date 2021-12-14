Britney Spears Hits Out At Diane Sawyer In Now-Deleted Post Over Controversial 2003 Interview
Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to blast Diane Sawyer over an interview that took place almost 20 years ago.
The 40-year-old Toxic singer posted a lengthy message on her Instagram, in which she opened up about whether she is planning on returning to the music business, but also referenced her infamous 2003 interview with ABC journalist Diane Sawyer.
The now-deleted post also threw shade at her father, Jamie Spears, and management team, who Britney claims forced her to do the interview, which centred around her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, a photoshoot, and her spending habits, and subsequently made her cry.
Alongside accusing Spears of having caused the split, Sawyer also questioned the singer, who was only 22 years old at the time, over her posing for semi-naked photographs, The Mirror reports.
On Instagram, Spears stated:
Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago??? What was the ‘you’re in the wrong’ approach??
Geeze… and making me cry??? Seriously though… I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone… my manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked me if I had a shopping problem!!! When did I have a problem with my shopping??? When I never left my apartment???
Spears then explained how she had ‘never shared’ how the breakup with Justin Timberlake impacted her so badly that it left her unable to talk.
‘I never spoke to anyone for a very long time,’ she noted.
Spears called her father and ‘three men’ from her management ‘pretty lame’ for having ‘forced’ her to speak with Diane Sawyer in her living room.
‘I was a baby… I was almost 22 and didn’t understand.. but I f*cking know now,’ she said.
Spears, who has recently been freed from her conservatorship after 13 years, retorted, ‘She said ‘a woman or a girl’…. I would like to say now ‘Ma’am I’m a catholic slut!!! You wanna join me at a mass and I can serve your husband my certificate on shopping for anonymous players???’
‘I could spend a thousand dollars if I want every day of my life and she can kiss my white ass.’
She noted:
Anyway I’m able to have cash now so I went to an ATM and was so proud of my $300… and no I’m not embarrassed to share this… well maybe a little… but I’m more embarrassed for my family for condoning the fact I wasn’t allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little a** off for them…
Spears concluded that she was ’embarrassed for the State of California for permitting [her] father to have [her] work as hard as he worked [her] all those years and never seeing a dime’.
She resolved that now, he and the rest of her family had instead ‘lost’ her, finishing her rant by wishing followers a ‘wonderful Christmas’.
