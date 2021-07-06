unilad
Britney Spears’ Longtime Manager Quits Amid Conservatorship Controversy

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Jul 2021 07:27
PA Images

Britney Spears’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, has announced his resignation amid the controversy surrounding the singer’s restrictive conservatorship.

Rudolph’s decision comes after he spent more than 25 years working with Spears, during which time he helped guide her through her reign in pop as she secured chart-topping hits with the likes of Baby One More Time and Toxic.

The manager remained by Spears’ side when the conservatorship initially came into force in 2008 and continued to support her as she released more albums and went on world tours, however, he announced this week it has now been more than two and a half years since he last communicated with the pop star.

PA Images

In a letter sent to Spears’ father and co-conservator Jamie Spears and court-appointed co-conservator Jodi Montgomery, Rudolph explained that his last conversation with Spears involved her telling him she wanted to take an ‘indefinite work hiatus.’

Per Deadline, Rudolph went on to explain that he decided to resign after he ‘became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.’

He continued: 

As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.

Please accept this letter as my formal resignation.

PA Images

Spears has indicated online that she may not return to her performing career, and last month pleaded with a judge to end the conservatorship which gives her father control over her estate and aspects of her personal life.

In his letter of resignation, Rudolph wished Spears ‘all the health and happiness in the world’ and noted that he will always be there for her if she needs him.

