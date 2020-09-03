Britney Spears Makes Another Bid To Remove Dad As Conservator britneyspears/Instagram/PA Images

Britney Spears has nominated trust company Bessemer Trust to take over her finances in another bid to remove her dad as conservator of her estate.

Advert

Jamie Spears acquired control over many of Britney’s financial and career decisions when she was placed under conservatorship in 2008, and 12 years later his hold over the pop star remains.

Last month, Britney asked a court to end her father’s role as her conservator and to have her manager, Jodi Montgomery, take his place, but the request was denied.

In a further effort to end her father’s control, Britney’s lawyer filed new court documents on Monday, August 31, asking the court to appoint Bessemer Trust to serve as conservator of the singer’s estate, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Advert

The filing states:

Britney is strongly opposed to her father continuing as the sole conservator of her estate. Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role.

Britney Spears PA

The documents also argue that the conservatorship is ‘voluntary’, and that Britney ‘wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator of the estate under Probate Code section 1810’.

The filing goes on to point out that Britney does not have a developmental disability, nor is she a patient in, or on leave of absence from, a state institution under the jurisdiction of the California Department of State Hospitals or the California Department of Developmental Services.

Britney’s conservatorship began after she was put on a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold at UCLA in 2008, but just one month later she was back at work and releasing new music, leading fans to believe she was being exploited.

Her most recent attempt to remove her father as conservator comes after it was revealed Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was named the trustee of the singer’s SJB Revocable Trust, which was set up in 2004.

Advert

While she is living, Britney remains the sole beneficiary of the SJB Revocable Trust, but as trustee Jamie Lynn will be responsible for ensuring her sister’s fortune is transferred into a trust benefitting Britney’s children, Sean and Jayden Federline, in the event of her death.

Following the court’s initial refusal to remove Spears as conservator, the judge ordered that the temporary letters of conservatorship be extended through to February 1, 2021. It is currently unclear whether Britney’s nomination of Bessemer Trust will change this ruling.