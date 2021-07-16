Britney Spears’ Mum Criticised For Cryptic Post After Conservatorship Hearing

PA Images

Britney Spears’ mum appears to have referenced her daughter’s recent conservatorship hearing in a cryptic Instagram post.

Lynne Spears took to social media for the first time since a judge ruled her daughter should be allowed to hire her own lawyer, in what is being hailed as a landmark moment for Britney’s battle to get out of the conservatorship she has been living under for more than a decade.

Advert 10

Ms. Spears was one of several virtual attendees at Britney’s court hearing earlier this week, having a week earlier officially petitioned the judge calling for her daughter to be allowed to retain her own legal representation.

In her petition, Britney’s mum attested that she was able to care for herself, and asked the court to ‘listen to the wishes of her daughter.’

‘Now, and for the past many years, [Britney Spears] is able to care for her person and in fact has, inside of the parameters of this conservatorship, earned literally hundreds of millions of dollars as an international celebrity,’ the petition read, per Buzzfeed News.

PA Images

Advert 10

Though Ms. Spears did not directly mention the hearing or her daughter, many took the Bible verse she shared on her Instagram page as a cryptic message in support of the star.

The verse reads ‘the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it,’ seemingly echoing the sentiments posted by Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who posted on Instagram ‘once you choose hope, anything’s possible.’

Ms. Spears, 66, has been divorced from Jamie Spears – Britney’s father – since 2002, and has never held a formal role in her daughter’s conservatorship. However many of Britney’s fans have criticised her for not being more outspoken in support of her daughter, with some taking to the comments of her Instagram post to call her out.

lynnespears_rf/Instagram

Advert 10

‘Two faced heartless and cruel. Poor Britney,’ one person wrote, while another added ‘shame on you.’

After Britney was given permission by a judge to retain celebrity lawyer and former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosengart, the star reiterated her wishes to remove her father as conservator, tearfully telling Wednesday’s court hearing ‘I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse.’

Britney celebrated the ruling on social media on Thursday, posting a video of her doing cartwheels and riding a horse, with the caption ‘Coming along, folks … coming along [middle finger emoji]!!!!! New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED’