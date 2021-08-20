Britney Spears Reportedly Had Her Dogs Confiscated Before ‘Battery’ Incident

PA Images/@britneyspears/Twitter

More details are emerging about an alleged battery incident involving Britney Spears, as it’s claimed the star’s dogs were taken away from her earlier this month.

Reports emerged today, August 20 that Britney was under investigation for ‘misdemeanour’ battery after allegedly slapping a phone out of a member of her house staff’s hand following an apparent disagreement over the treatment of her dogs.

PA Images

Now, new information suggests the saga has been going on for far longer than initially reported, with Page Six breaking the news that Britney supposedly had her dogs taken away from her earlier this month.

Sources have claimed Britney’s dogs were taken to the vet and never returned home, telling the gossip site that the incident involving the star earlier this week took place after she demanded to know where the animals were.

‘Britney is demanding answers.’ the source said, before going on to imply the situation was linked to the ongoing battle between the singer and her conservators.

‘She’s been through this before,’ they said. ‘Her conservators used to threaten to take her children away from her, and now her dogs are nowhere to be found. It’s an all too familiar — and heartbreaking — feeling for her.’

@britneyspears/Instagram

Page Six also reports that Britney had called the police over the ‘theft’ of her dogs last week, but after receiving a visit from Sheriff’s deputies to her LA County home ultimately decided not to file a police report.

They write that the alleged battery incident occurred after Britney saw a photo of one of her dogs on a staff member’s phone and attempted to swipe the phone away from them, leading the staff member to file a police report.

Britney herself has not commented on the incident, however, her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said in an email to Buzzfeed that the story was ‘overblown sensational tabloid fodder’ and ‘nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said.”