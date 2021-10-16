Britney Spears Reveals Fears Of Freedom As End Of Conservatorship Nears

Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears has admitted she’s ‘scared’ of the freedom that would come with the end of her conservatorship after her father was removed from the agreement last month.

Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of Spears’ estate after 13 years following a court hearing on September 29, with a temporary replacement appointed in his place.

A hearing regarding the petition to terminate the conservatorship altogether is set to take place on November 12, and with the possibility of true freedom edging closer, Spears took to Instagram to express her fears about what her life may be like in the aftermath.

Alamy

Alongside an image of a Christmas tree, she wrote she’s waited ‘so long to be free’ from the conservatorship, but now that it’s here she’s ‘scared to do anything’ because she fears making a mistake.

Spears continued:

For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me !!!

The pop star described being hounded by paparazzi who ‘run through the trees and onto the road’ when she drives home; that they ‘try to scare [her] and jump out’ as if they ‘want [her] to do something crazy’.

Due to her fears of ‘doing something wrong’, Spears explained she ‘won’t be posting as much in a world where it’s our liberty to be free, it’s a shame’.

Referring to the long-running conservatorship, the singer stressed she hasn’t ‘done anything to be treated the way [she has] for the past 13 years’, adding that she is ‘disgusted with the system’ and wishing she ‘lived in another country’.

Explaining the image of the Christmas tree, Spears said she decided to celebrate the holiday early because she believes ‘any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea’.

She continued: ‘it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!! Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!!’

Britney Spears/Instagram

Though her comments suggest she may open up further about her experience in the future, Spears said she is ‘staying clear of the business’ for now, which is ‘all [she’s] ever known’ and which is why ‘this is so very confusing’ for her.

Fans praised Spears for her openness, with many commenting to express their support and assure her feelings are justified.