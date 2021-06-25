Britney Spears Say She Wants To ‘Have A Baby’ But Conservators Won’t Let Her Remove IUD
Fans and celebrities have shown their support for Britney Spears after she spoke out about her restrictive conservatorship which she says is preventing her from having a baby.
The 39-year-old appeared before a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, June 23, to share her side of the story regarding the conservatorship she has been living with since 2008.
The arrangement gives Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, control of his daughter’s estate and financial affairs, as well as some aspects of her personal life, apparently including whether or not she can have more children.
As she fought to regain control over her own life, Spears said she would like to ‘progressively move forward,’ and ‘get married and have a baby’.
She said she wanted to have her IUD removed to allow her to start trying to get pregnant, but claimed she had been prevented from doing so, saying: ‘This so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children.’
IUDs, or intrauterine devices, are highly effective contraceptive devices that must be inserted or removed by a qualified healthcare provider.
Spears has two children, Jayden, 14, and Preston, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who she divorced in 2007. For the last five years, the singer has been in a relationship with Sam Asghari after they met on the set of her Slumber Party music video.
In court, she continued:
This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life! I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break and do what I want to do.
Fans and social media users, many of whom have already been vocal in showing their support for Spears with the #FreeBritney movement, expressed shock and horror after the singer opened up about what she had been through.
On Twitter, singer Rina Sawayama wrote:
so f*cking shocked and sad at the full extent and facets of the abuse. We love u SO much Britney I hope the people who did this to u get what they deserve. Our angel #FreeBritney
I can’t imagine the pain of what it’s like to not have anyone u can trust for 13 years, being gaslighted, drugged, forced to work, lied to over and over again. we r so lucky to still have her
Mariah Carey also shared support, writing: ‘We love you Britney!!! Stay strong.’
Describing herself as having been ‘traumatised’ by the conservatorship, Spears formally requested the agreement come to an end. The judge explained that in order for the conservatorship to end, Spears and her legal team would need to petition the court.
