unilad
Advert

Britney Spears Say She Wants To ‘Have A Baby’ But Conservators Won’t Let Her Remove IUD

by : Emily Brown on : 25 Jun 2021 07:57
Britney Spears Say She Wants To 'Have A Baby' But Conservators Won't Let Her Remove IUDPA Images

Fans and celebrities have shown their support for Britney Spears after she spoke out about her restrictive conservatorship which she says is preventing her from having a baby. 

The 39-year-old appeared before a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, June 23, to share her side of the story regarding the conservatorship she has been living with since 2008.

Advert

The arrangement gives Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, control of his daughter’s estate and financial affairs, as well as some aspects of her personal life, apparently including whether or not she can have more children.

Britney Spears (PA Images)PA Images

As she fought to regain control over her own life, Spears said she would like to ‘progressively move forward,’ and ‘get married and have a baby’.

She said she wanted to have her IUD removed to allow her to start trying to get pregnant, but claimed she had been prevented from doing so, saying: ‘This so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children.’

Advert

IUDs, or intrauterine devices, are highly effective contraceptive devices that must be inserted or removed by a qualified healthcare provider.

Free Britney protestors (PA Images)PA Images

Spears has two children, Jayden, 14, and Preston, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who she divorced in 2007. For the last five years, the singer has been in a relationship with Sam Asghari after they met on the set of her Slumber Party music video.

In court, she continued:

Advert

This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life! I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break and do what I want to do.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (PA Images)PA Images

Fans and social media users, many of whom have already been vocal in showing their support for Spears with the #FreeBritney movement, expressed shock and horror after the singer opened up about what she had been through.

On Twitter, singer Rina Sawayama wrote:

Advert

so f*cking shocked and sad at the full extent and facets of the abuse. We love u SO much Britney I hope the people who did this to u get what they deserve. Our angel #FreeBritney

I can’t imagine the pain of what it’s like to not have anyone u can trust for 13 years, being gaslighted, drugged, forced to work, lied to over and over again. we r so lucky to still have her

Mariah Carey also shared support, writing: ‘We love you Britney!!! Stay strong.’

Advert

Describing herself as having been ‘traumatised’ by the conservatorship, Spears formally requested the agreement come to an end. The judge explained that in order for the conservatorship to end, Spears and her legal team would need to petition the court.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Petition To Remove ‘Racist’ Segment From James Corden Show Nears 50,000 Signatures
Viral

Petition To Remove ‘Racist’ Segment From James Corden Show Nears 50,000 Signatures

John McAfee Tweet Resurfaces Saying If He Dies In Prison It ‘Was No Fault Of His’
News

John McAfee Tweet Resurfaces Saying If He Dies In Prison It ‘Was No Fault Of His’

Activists Trick Former NRA President To Speak At Fake High School Graduation
News

Activists Trick Former NRA President To Speak At Fake High School Graduation

The Beats Logo Has A Very Clever Hidden Meaning
Music

The Beats Logo Has A Very Clever Hidden Meaning

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Britney Spears, Conservatorship, Jamie Spears, no-article-matching

Credits

NBC News

  1. NBC News

    Read Britney Spears' full statement against conservatorship: 'I am traumatized'

 