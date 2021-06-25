Britney Spears Say She Wants To ‘Have A Baby’ But Conservators Won’t Let Her Remove IUD

so f*cking shocked and sad at the full extent and facets of the abuse. We love u SO much Britney I hope the people who did this to u get what they deserve. Our angel #FreeBritney

I can’t imagine the pain of what it’s like to not have anyone u can trust for 13 years, being gaslighted, drugged, forced to work, lied to over and over again. we r so lucky to still have her