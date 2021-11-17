Britney Spears Says Her Parents Should Be In Jail In Emotional Instagram Post

@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has said her parents should be in jail for ‘all the bad things’ they did to her.

The pop star took to Instagram to address her followers today, November 17, after her restrictive conservatorship finally came to an end last week.

Advert 10

Spears acknowledged fans had a lot of questions for her, but said one of the main ones was the question of what she is going to do with her freedom now that her father Jamie Spears is no longer in control of her personal life and financial affairs.

Check out her response below:

Loading…

Stressing that the conservatorship went on for 13 years, ‘a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in’, Spears said she was now spending time enjoying the ‘little things’ such as having the keys to her car, being independent, owning an ATM card, ‘seeing cash for the first time’ and being able to buy candles.

Advert 10

Spears elaborated on her newfound freedom in the caption of her video, where she said she knows ‘how embarrassing it is to share the fact [she’s] never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive [her] car’.

Reflecting on the ways in which her life was restricted, Spears said it ‘still blows [her] mind every day’ that her ‘family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did’.

Alamy

She continued: ‘it was demoralizing [sic] and degrading !!!! I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother !!!!’

Advert 10

Despite being ‘used to keeping peace for the family’, Spears said she would not be ‘keeping [her] mouth shut’ this time.

The claims made in the Instagram post are shocking enough in themselves, though the singer has made clear these are only a ‘hint’ of her thoughts and indicated she would be revealing more about her conservatorship in a potential interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Alamy

The renowned interviewer has welcomed a host of people in the spotlight recently, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Adele and Will Smith, though she has not confirmed an interview with Spears.

Advert 10

Spears’ post was met with a wealth of support from fans, who expressed their love for the singer and made clear they are ‘here for’ her.