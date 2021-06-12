Britney Spears Shares Meaning Behind Tattoo ‘You Never See’

britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to reveal the meaning behind her small tattoo that fans ‘never see’.

The singer is known to have a number of small tattoos on various parts of her body, including an image of dice on her wrist, a triangle on her right hand and a fairy inked onto her lower back.

While some of the tattoos are often on display and easily spotted in images or videos, one piece of work, located on the back of her neck, is often hidden by Britney’s long blonde hair.

PA Images

The 39-year-old is believed to have had the tattoo done while touring overseas in 2004, but it wasn’t until this week that she drew attention to it with her post on Instagram, where she held up her hair to reveal the black ink.

She wrote:

Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It’s Hebrew, it’s a language written backwards !!!!

Though the tattoo is hard to make out clearly in the image, Britney went on to explain that it reads ‘Mem Hey Shin’, which means ‘healing’.

@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney is believed to have been advised by fellow pop star Madonna to get the Hebrew phrase tattooed on her neck, with the Material Girl singer suggesting that it could act as a healing force in Britney’s life going forward, according to the MailOnline.

Britney is said to have been trying to cope with the pressures of life as an international star at the time, and after taking Madonna up on her suggestion the tattoo went on to become one of the most important to Britney.

She explained on Instagram: ‘It’s my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it.’

Fans expressed their delight to be given a glimpse at the tattoo, with one responding to the post to describe it as ‘gorgeous’.