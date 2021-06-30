Britney Spears Shares Strong Message To Paparazzi, ‘F*ck You And F*ck Off’

britneyspears/instagram/PA

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to tell paparazzi to ‘f*ck off’ as she attempts to enjoy her holiday in Maui following her appearance in court last week.

The pop star has been in the spotlight recently due to her ongoing battle against her conservatorship, which gives her father, Jamie Spears, control over her estate and aspects of her personal life.

Spears hit out at the restrictions the conservatorship has put on her life before she and her boyfriend Sam Asghari departed on their trip to Hawaii. Though they likely want to enjoy a relaxing trip after the tumultuous recent events, it seems they have instead been hounded by paparazzi.

See Spears share her thoughts on the matter below:

The singer took to Instagram this week to explain things were ‘pretty crazy’ in Maui, admitting that it’s ‘really not fun’ as paparazzi know where she is.

Alongside a video set to Lily Allen’s song F*ck You, Spears condemned the paps for not only taking her picture while she is trying to stay out of the spotlight, but for editing the images they take.

She wrote:

It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture … but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing !!!!! I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me.

Britney Spears/Instagram

Spears went on to describe the behaviour as ‘rude’ and ‘mean’, before concluding with a note to the paparazzi: ‘F*CK YOU AND F*CK OFF.’

In the accompanying video, Spears offered some ‘dos and don’ts’ for paparazzi, fans, or indeed ‘anyone in [her] space’, which included not speaking to her while she is texting, as well as to stop ‘messing’ with her pictures and ‘editing them to the point where it’s embarrassing.’

Rather than attempting to snap pictures of her on holiday, the singer said both paparazzi and fans should be focusing on bigger events such as Pride parades.

PA Images

Spears’ trip to Maui is the second she’s made in recent weeks, having not long returned from Hawaii. In a post shared on June 21, she described her first trip as being ‘so nice [she] didn’t want to leave at all’ and that she ‘had a couple of embarrassing moments of living each day like it was [her] last.’

She added: ‘If you haven’t done that … I strongly suggest you do!!!’

She announced her return this week with a compilation of clips which she captioned ‘Maui part 2’.