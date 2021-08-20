Britney Spears Shares Topless Photos Amid Battery Investigation

@britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears has continued living her best life on social media as reports emerge the star is being investigated for an alleged battery offence.

The singer has taken to sharing topless photos of herself on Instagram and continued the trend yesterday with another set of new images.

PA Images

In the posts, Britney can be seen with her head thrown back, holding a red rose and wearing a pair of red knee-high boots. The caption reads, ‘There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.’ – Sophia Loren.’

The posts come after it was reported one of Britney’s house staff this week filed a battery complaint against the singer, alleging she slapped her phone out of her hand over a disagreement about the health of her dogs.

Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, called the claims, which were filed with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, ‘overblown sensational tabloid fodder,’ pointing out that the sheriff’s report described the incident as a ‘very minor misdemeanour’ with ‘no injuries.’

‘Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately,’ Rosengart said in a statement emailed to Buzzfeed, calling the accusation ‘nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said” story.

Britney hasn’t responded to the allegations, and carried on with her usual carefree social media routine by posting a video of her smiling and dancing to Prince’s Sexy M.F, with the caption ‘I told you I really like @Prince.’

