Britney Spears Slams Christina Aguilera Following Awkward Interview Moment

Britney Spears has slammed her fellow former Mickey Mouse Club co-star, Christina Aguilera, following an awkward interview moment.

On November 18, while on the red carpet at the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, Christina was asked whether she and Britney were still in communication with each other. Her team swiftly put a stop to this line of questioning, telling paps, ‘we’re not doing that tonight.’

Christina herself then clarified that she wasn’t able to answer that question, adding, ‘But I’m happy for her’.

Sharing a clip of the uncomfortable moment on her Instagram stories, Britney said, ‘I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ???

‘I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter !!!!!’

To draw a comparison, the 39-year-old singer then shared a clip of Lady Gaga speaking out against the conservatorship she was held in, writing:

Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you !!!

In this second interview, Gaga told reporters that she believes Britney ‘will forever be an inspiration to women’, stating, ‘the way she was treated in this business was really wrong. And the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change.’

Britney’s restrictive conservatorship, under which her father Jamie had complete control over her personal and financial affairs, finally ended on November 12 after 13 years.