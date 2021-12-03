Britney Spears Tears Into Therapists In Scathing Vid And People Are Loving It

@Britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears fans are praising the singer after she put on a scathing impression of a patronising therapist in a video posted online.

After being freed from her controlling conservatorship, Spears has been using social media to share details about her life over the last decade.

She has previously described how she was not able to have the keys to her own car, own an ATM card or have more children, and in a new post shared this week Spears opened up about having to have therapy ‘against [her] will’.

Despite apparently only ‘seeing cash for the first time’ after the conservatorship came to an end, Spears claims she was ‘forced to pay’ for therapy which involved ‘women telling [her] how they are going to further [her] success’.

In a caption posted alongside her impression of therapists, Spears appeared sarcastic as she wrote it was ‘a joy’ to have to undergo therapy ’10 hours a day, 7 days a week’. Though spending that amount of time in therapy seems excessive, the singer added: ‘no lie’.

Having gained sufficient experience in the area, Spears explained that ‘in this beautiful nation it would only be fair for [her] to dedicate [her] life to skits to the wonderful therapist’.

Spears’ accompanying video portrayed an extremely patronising therapist who spoke with their hands and repeatedly assured they were ‘here to help you’.

It saw the singer mock therapists as she stated: ‘I think we need to figure some things out. Are you breathing well? Are you eating well? Are you okay daily? And what time do you go to sleep at night? Because I’m here to help you, okay?’

Once her impression came to an end, Spears appeared to unleash her frustrations with a series of swear words, interspersed with a burp.

Though the impression did little to suggest the singer was pleased with the way her therapy sessions had gone, she addressed therapists in her caption as she wrote: ‘I genuinely thank you dear sweet hearts for your efforts.’

She explained that her explicit outburst at the end of the video was her way of ‘celebrating’, adding: ‘it’s clearly OVER because my medication is working ‘Murica !!!! Pssss BALLS… and KISS MY MOTHER F*CKING ASS !!!!!’

Fans and fellow celebrities praised Spears for her scathing outburst, with Miley Cyrus among those responding to the video as she wrote: ‘My new favorite hypnosis audio.’

Another fan responded: ‘This is literally EVERYTHING!!! DRAG THEM BRITNEY, WE HEAR YOU LOUD N CLEAR’.

Spears shared the video while celebrating her 40th birthday yesterday, December 2.

