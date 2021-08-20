Britney Spears Under Investigation For Battery

PA Images

Britney Spears is under investigation for misdemeanour battery after allegedly striking an employee in her home during an argument.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place on the morning of August 16 at Spears’ home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Advert 10

Ventura County Sheriff Capt. Eric Buschow has confirmed one of the singer’s employees called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department to report the incident, after which deputies at the department launched an investigation.

PA Images

Buschow confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Spears has been named as a suspect in the battery investigation, with deputies set to forward reports to the Ventura County District Attorney.

Law enforcement sources cited by TMZ claim the staff member is said to have worked as a housekeeper for Spears and allegedly told police the altercation took place after she had taken one of the singer’s dogs to the vet.

Advert 10

The worker apparently claimed there were issues with the treatment of the pet and that Spears confronted the worker upon their return.

According to the sources, the pair are said to have argued about the dog’s wellness before Spears allegedly slapped the housekeeper’s phone out of her hands.

Pixabay

Deputies are said to have attempted to get in touch with Spears to get her side of the story, but she would not speak with them.

Advert 10

In response to the accusation, Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said the claim was ‘sensational tabloid fodder.’

In a statement, he argued the accusation was ‘nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately.’

Rosengart went on to note that ‘to its credit, the Sheriff’s office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanor’ and confirmed ‘there were no injuries.” He added: ‘If this did not involve Britney Spears it never would have been reported at all.’

PA Images

Advert 10

The investigation will determine if charges will be filed against Spears.

The accusation comes as Spears continues to seek an end to the conservatorship which has given her father control of her career and aspects of her personal life for the last 13 years.

Following months of her pleas and a petition filed by Spears’ legal team, Jamie Spears agreed last week to step away from his role as his daughter’s conservator and be replaced with a CPA, though it is not yet clear exactly when the transition will take place.