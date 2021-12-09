Britney Spears Wins Finance Battle In New Ruling

Alamy

Britney Spears has been granted the authority to sign financial paperwork and manage her own estate in a new ruling.

The Toxic singer’s controversial conservatorship was terminated after 13 years on November 12 by LA County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.

Advert 10

Since then, Spears has had a whole world of freedom opened up to her, from being able to get married to her fiancé, have more children, and as of yesterday, December 8, regain control of her own finances and manage her own estate.

Alamy

For the first time since 2008, Spears will now be the executive of all of the documents in relation to her estate and finances, The Independent reports.

However, despite her conservatorship coming to an end, Spears was allegedly ‘tethered to the court’ by a term which had been ‘planted’ into the documents to do with her estate. The term would have meant that any changes the singer had wanted to make would have to be run by a judge, according to Rolling Stone.

Advert 10

The head of Spears’ legal team, Matthew Rosengart, argued:

Ms Spears as an independent woman, not under conservatorship, should be able to execute documents herself.

Alamy

Since Spears’ conservatorship ended, her relationship with her family has been strained, with a way forward reportedly being navigated among both her lawyers, her accountant John Zable, former management company Tri Star and her father.

Advert 10

Rosengart concluded that last month’s ruling has given Spears the ‘capacity to do whatever she wants’ as a ‘free, independent woman’.