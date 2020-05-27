Brittany Murphy Documentary Investigates Clueless Star’s Sudden And ‘Mysterious’ Death PA Images

A new documentary promises to explore the ‘perplexing’ death of Clueless star Brittany Murphy, who died suddenly in 2009.

Advert

Brittany passed away after collapsing in the bathroom of her Los Angeles home after suffering from flu-like symptoms.

A post-mortem examination concluded she had died from pneumonia, anaemia from severe iron deficiency and drug intoxication from multiple over-the-counter and prescription drugs.

Check out the trailer for Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery here:

Advert

Just five months later, Brittany’s husband, British screenwriter Simon Monjack, also died as a result of pneumonia and anaemia, at the age of 40.

Their eerily similar deaths prompted suspicions among many people, including Brittany’s late father, Angelo Bertolotti, who told his story in the documentary, before he died at the age of 92 last year.

In the doc, Bertolotti, who was estranged from Brittany and her mother Sharon, claims that a toxicology report showed his daughter had been poisoned by heavy metals, including antimony and barium, after they were found in a sample of her hair.

Brittany Murphy Documentary Investigates Clueless Star’s Sudden And ‘Mysterious’ Death PA Images

The documentary also includes interviews with forensic pathologist Dr Cyril Wecht, who Bertolotti hired to investigate his daughter’s death.

Wecht told Fox News:

He was very persistent in wanting to find out what happened to his daughter. It had even reached the point we were talking about excavation. Unfortunately, he did not have power of attorney and there was no legal way in which he could have accomplished that. There was no kind of criminal investigation and nobody was requesting it.

Brittany lived with both her husband and her mother at the time of the death, which has led Wecht to question how she was able to become so ill without anyone doing anything about it.

Advert

Brittany Murphy Documentary Investigates Clueless Star’s Sudden And ‘Mysterious’ Death Paramount Pictures

‘How could she have developed such an advanced state pneumonia and such an incredible state of iron deficiency?’ he asked. ‘Where in the world was her mother, her husband? Why didn’t she receive proper medical care? I was just puzzled by all of it. She had the financial means to see a doctor. And then she had prescriptions to strong opiates. It was very perplexing.’

Brittany Murphy rose to fame when she starred as Tai Frasier in 1995 hit Clueless. She also featured in 8 Mile, Just Married, Sin City and Something Wicked to name a few.

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery aired on Investigation Discovery on Tuesday, May 26, at 9pm.