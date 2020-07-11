Brooklyn Beckham Announces Engagement To Nicola Peltz nicolaannepeltz/Instagram

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn has officially announced his engagement to actor Nicola Peltz.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a picture of himself and his wife-to-be with a ring on her finger.

In the caption alongside the image, he revealed he’d popped the question two weeks ago, writing:

Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world… I love you baby xx

Brooklyn promised to be both the best husband and ‘the best daddy one day’.

Though the 21-year-old has only just shared the exciting news with the world, he had apparently already told friends and family in Los Angeles, with the announcement ‘common knowledge among their group of friends’, the Mirror reports.

A source close to the couple revealed the pair are ‘smitten’ with one another, and said Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria, have ‘very much given this relationship their blessing’.

Victoria took to Instagram to congratulate the newly engaged couple today, July 11, describing it as ‘the most exciting news’.

She added:

We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x

Brooklyn broke up with his previous girlfriend Hana Cross last Summer, and announced his relationship with Nicola earlier this year by posting a picture of themselves together at what is thought to be the Beckhams’ Cotswolds home.

Congratulations to the happy couple!