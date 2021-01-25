Brooklyn Beckham Tattoos Fiancée’s Eyes On Back Of His Neck
Brooklyn Beckham has had an intricate illustration of his fiancée’s eyes tattooed on the back of his neck, just above a personal message from the lady herself.
Brooklyn, 21, became engaged to actor Nicola Peltz, 26, in July 2020, and has already racked up five inked tributes to his ‘future wifey’.
The smitten photographer, who is already giving his famous dad a run for his money in the body art department, has shown off his latest artwork in a black and white Instagram post, simply entitled ‘love letters’.
The tattooed message reads:
My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love.
I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, your future wifey.
Although some might argue that reading a message on the back of your neck could prove tricky – especially at times when you’re feeling anxious – the sentiment is still a sweet one.
Brooklyn recently unveiled another skin tribute to Nicole, this time with the words ‘my life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious’ written along his arm.
Nicole herself shared a pic of the ink via her Instagram stories, with the words ‘forever my person’.
CreditsBrooklyn Beckham/Instagram
