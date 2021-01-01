Bryan Cranston Slams Cancel Culture For Creating ‘Less Forgiving’ Society
Bryan Cranston has become the latest celebrity to voice their disapproval of ‘cancel culture’, and has said it is creating a ‘less forgiving’ society.
Cancel culture is the term given to the act of ‘cancelling’ celebrities, brands, films and movies – among other things – as a result of their problematic views or actions. One of the most recent examples of a celebrity being cancelled is Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who found herself the subject of a cancellation campaign after she made transphobic comments.
In a new interview, which was shared by AP, Cranston said he has been contemplating the concept of ‘forgiveness’ in modern society.
The Breaking Bad actor said in the interview:
We live in this cancel culture of people erring and doing wrong – either on purpose or by accident – and there’s less forgiveness in our world.
I think we’re unfortunately in a coarser environment. I think our societies have become harder and less understanding, less tolerant, less forgiving.
He went on to state that ‘asking forgiveness and receiving are not weaknesses, but are human strengths’, and said that people should take a moment to think before calling for people to be cancelled.
Ricky Gervais has been a longstanding critic of cancel culture, and has previously called it ‘a weird sort of fascism‘.
In an interview with talkRadio, the After Life actor said:
It’s a really weird thing that there’s this new trendy myth that people who want free speech want it to say awful things all the time, which just isn’t true. It protects everyone…
The two catastrophic problems with the term ‘hate speech’ is, one, what constitutes hate speech? Everyone disagrees. There’s no consensus on what hate speech is.
Two, who decides? And there’s the real rub because obviously the people who think they want to close down free speech because it’s bad are the fascists. It’s a really weird, mixed-up idea that these people hide behind a shield of goodness.
Gervais went on to say we should never find ourselves in a world where we fear saying something because someone might be offended by it.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Bryan Cranston, Cancel Culture, Now, Ricky Gervais