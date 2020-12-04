Bryan Cranston Warns Of Long Covid Symptoms Nine Months After Diagnosis
Covid-19 sufferers have long warned of the lasting effects the virus can have on a person, with actor Bryan Cranston being the most recent to do so.
The Breaking Bad actor contracted the virus back in March and has recently opened up about how he’s still suffering with some of the symptoms, nine months on.
The main symptoms he said he’s still dealing with is the loss of both taste and smell.
Discussing the matter on The Ellen DeGeneres Show yesterday, December 3, he said, ‘The only thing that lingered, and still is to this day, is I lost a percentage of my ability to taste and smell.’
Cranston added, ‘I think about 75% has come back, but if someone was brewing coffee, and I walk into a kitchen, I cannot… smell it.’
The 64-year-old’s wife, Robin Dearden, contracted the virus at the same time as Cranston, which saw the pair ill for several days.
Cranston said, ‘We had a few days of achiness, but not enough to keep you in bed. I had a temperature of 99 for about three hours, and then just exhaustion for a week after that.’
The Upside actor didn’t open up about his diagnosis straight away, as he and wife contracted COVID around the same time Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they’d also tested positive for it.
Hanks and Wilson were in Australia at the time, where the Forrest Gump actor was shooting a film. The couple began to feel better after couple of weeks.
Cranston explained:
It was early on in March. Just around the same time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson got it, my wife and I got it. They came out with it right away, and I thought, ‘That’s great. There’s no need for another celebrity to say, ‘Hey, I got it too.’ So I just kept it quiet.
We were very lucky. So many people are suffering desperately from this. My wife and I had a week of extreme exhaustion and some body aches, a little dry cough. And then it was gone.
Cranston, Dearden, Wilson and Hanks aren’t the only celebrities to have contracted the virus over the course of the pandemic – Jumanji’s Dwyane Johnson did too.
Johnson announced the news that he and his family had tested positive for COVID back in September, and described it as ‘a real kick in the gut’.
The family has since made a full recovery with Johnson resuming filming for his upcoming movie, Red Notice.
