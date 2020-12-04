Bryan Cranston Warns Of Long Covid Symptoms Nine Months After Diagnosis

It was early on in March. Just around the same time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson got it, my wife and I got it. They came out with it right away, and I thought, ‘That’s great. There’s no need for another celebrity to say, ‘Hey, I got it too.’ So I just kept it quiet.

We were very lucky. So many people are suffering desperately from this. My wife and I had a week of extreme exhaustion and some body aches, a little dry cough. And then it was gone.