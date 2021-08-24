Buffy The Vampire Slayer Actor Nicholas Brendon Arrested For Reported Drug Fraud

20th Television/Vigo County Sheriff’s Office

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon has been arrested and charged for alleged drug fraud.

Brendon, who starred as Xander Harris in the popular drama series, was taken in by police on August 18 after he was spotted driving erratically in Vigo County, Indiana.

Advert 10

A police affidavit described how the actor failed to signal and repeatedly swerved while driving, prompting an officer with Terre Haute Police Department to pull him over.

20th Television

The 50-year-old was said to be sweating profusely and ‘appeared nervous due to a visibly racing pulse on his neck and shaking hands’, according to the affidavit obtained by TMZ.

When police asked for identification, Brendon handed over California ID with the name Kelton Schultz, who he reportedly told police was his twin brother. The actor does have an identical twin brother, though his name is Kelly Donovan.

Advert 10

Upon searching Brendon, police claim to have found a ‘small plastic bag that contained crystal/powder residue’ and a pill bottle in a bag with a medication prescribed to ‘Nicholas Bender’. Officers then called in a drug detection dog, citing ‘signs in the vehicle that narcotics were potentially being trafficked’.

Pixabay

The search resulted in the discovery of more plastic bags containing residue but no other contraband, as well as a prescription for amphetamine salts prescribed to Kelton Schultz. TMZ reports Brendon admitted to taking medication that was not prescribed to him.

Police reportedly believe Brendon was either abusing the pills or selling them, or both, and that he ‘was using his brother’s ID to procure more or that the ID he initially handed [the officer] belonging to Kelton is fraudulent’.

Advert 10

/Vigo County Sheriff’s Office

Brendon has been charged with felony prescription fraud, as well as a misdemeanor for allegedly failing to identify himself properly when stopped and questioned by police. He was being held at the Vigo County Jail following his arrest, but has since been released on his own recognisance.

The actor’s attorney, Christopher Eskew, does not appear to have publicly commented on the arrest, and it remains unclear whether Brendon has entered a plea on either charge.

Brendon starred on Buffy The Vampire Slayer for the entirety of its run between 1996-2003 before going on to appear in titles such as Criminal Minds, Coherence and The Morningside Monster.

Advert 10