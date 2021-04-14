Busted’s Matt Willis Says Church Of Scientology Tried To Split Up His Marriage

They were like, ‘There’s someone in your life who’s actually draining you, who’s a negative force, and it’s normally the person closest to you’. And it’s like, ‘I think they’re trying to split my f*cking marriage up now’. They were trying to force this weird opinion on me. When I look back at it, I was like, ‘Are you trying to separate me from everybody else?’

Then you’re fully in because you’ve got no family or friends and your family and friends are the Church of Scientology. It took me a while to go, ‘Wait a sec, what the f*ck is this?’