Busted’s Matt Willis Says Church Of Scientology Tried To Split Up His Marriage

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 14 Apr 2021 11:20
Busted's Matt Willis Says Church Of Scientology Tried To Split Up His Marriage

Busted’s Matt Willis has alleged that the Church of Scientology tried to split up his marriage.

The 37-year-old singer briefly joined the church following a stint in rehab and has since revealed on the When No-one’s Watching podcast yesterday, April 13, that they tried to split him from his wife, Emma Willis.

Recalling the conversation he had with someone from the church, Willis explained that they warned him of a ‘negative force’ in his life and implied that it was his wife.

PAPA Images

He said:

They were like, ‘There’s someone in your life who’s actually draining you, who’s a negative force, and it’s normally the person closest to you’. And it’s like, ‘I think they’re trying to split my f*cking marriage up now’. They were trying to force this weird opinion on me. When I look back at it, I was like, ‘Are you trying to separate me from everybody else?’

Then you’re fully in because you’ve got no family or friends and your family and friends are the Church of Scientology. It took me a while to go, ‘Wait a sec, what the f*ck is this?’

Willis went on to say that when he expressed that they didn’t want him leave when he said he wanted to. He left after three months.

PA PA Images

Upon exiting the religion, the singer explained that they called him on a daily basis. He explained, ‘They rang me every day for a month and they drop into my texts every six months, eight months, out the blue, like, ‘Hey, Matt, how are you doing?’’

Discussing how he came to be involved with the controversial religion, Willis recently told The Sun, ‘I was fresh out of rehab, a bit lost in the world. I was walking down Tottenham Court Road and I got approached by a guy who asked me a few simple questions.’

‘Before I knew it, the next week I arrived at the doors to the Scientology building. Every single day I went there. I bought different books and did different courses. I was in,’ he continued.

PAPA Images

According to The Sun, the dad-of-three spent £290 on initial courses, and, while he didn’t disclaim how much he’d spent on the books, other former members said they’d spent thousands.

Willis went on to advise people considering Scientology to think twice about joining and described it as a ‘very, very weird place’.

Niamh Shackleton

Topics: Celebrity, Marriage, Now, Religion, Wife

